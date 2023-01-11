Who Is Shelly Miscavige? The 2023 Golden Globes Most Brutal Dig Explained

To understand who exactly Shelly Miscavige is, one must begin with her affiliations. Shelly is married to David Miscavige, leader of the Church of Scientology. She's a member of Scientology as well, and as far as the public is aware, she continues to be a devoted part of the Church's infrastructure to this day.

The issue is that Miscavige hasn't once been seen by the public since she ceased all public appearances in 2007 (via Vanity Fair). The Church of Scientology has released statements indicating that Shelly made this decision voluntarily and continues to be an active part of the Scientology community (via Us Weekly), but for roughly 16 years, the public has not heard any direct account from the woman.

With so many loose threads, it's no surprise that speculation has built regarding Miscavige's current situation. Some believe that the Scientology official may actually be trapped by the Church against her will (via Business Insider) — or is even deceased (via Page Six). Speculation has been further fueled by the fact that several former Scientology members have indicated doubts regarding her well-being, including actress Leah Remini.

Of course, the police investigations surrounding Miscavige have found that she is ostensibly alive and well, still maintaining her private devotion to the Church of Scientology (via The Los Angeles Times). With over a decade-and-a-half having passed since the controversy first began, it seems unlikely that the situation will change any time soon.