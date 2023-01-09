The Golden Globes Are Coming Back To Disappoint You In 2023

A new year has dawned, resolutions have been made (and potentially already broken), mocktails are being ordered en masse for Dry January, and... for some reason, the Golden Globes are back to terrorize audiences. Despite causing controversy year after year — as well as being one of the most publicly drunk evenings in Hollywood each season — the Hollywood Foreign Press association has seen fit to revive the Golden Globes in 2023. Why? That's anyone's guess.

In case you haven't been paying attention, the Golden Globes have been courting a fair amount of controversy for the past few years... and no, it doesn't have anything to do with Ricky Gervais' hosting duties this time around. Between a clear lack of diversity in the HFPA, baffling nominations, and seedy goings-on behind the scenes, the Golden Globes weren't even televised in 2022 after some terrible publicity and a very weird bicoastal ceremony hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler during the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. So why are the Golden Globes back? Not sure, but, here's why they briefly disappeared in the first place... and why they probably won't be any different this time around.