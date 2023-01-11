M3GAN's Potential Sequel Is A Gold Mine Of Tremendous Titles

As we've said before, "M3GAN's" title isn't just highly marketable 1337-speak — it's the secret to the film's box office success. "M3GAN" opened last week to a staggering $30 million haul (per Variety), which is surely entirely the result of its title and not the stellar marketing campaign, positive word-of-mouth, the enduring dominance of mid-to-low-budget horror films, or the strength of its concept.

Regardless, a combination of its critical and commercial reception and the director's interest made a sequel inevitable — and, as Deadline recently reported, one is already in the works. While some are excited about the chance to see what happens next in this bizarrely arresting story, many just want the creative team to lean into the original's unusual title scheme.

While any alterations will likely have to be explained in the context of the film's lore (M3GAN is actually an acronym for Model 3 Generative ANdroid), some of these ideas are just too great to pass up.