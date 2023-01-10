Elvis' Austin Butler Recalls The Broadway Moment That Forever Changed His Career

2022 marked one of the biggest and most important times in Austin Butler's life, with Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" bringing the former New York stage actor and teenage television star into the Hollywood mainstream. Still, despite everything that Butler accomplished, it seems doesn't consider it to have been the most important year of his career. Instead, that title goes to another time in his life, when Butler managed to land a role on Broadway that would forever change him.

When watching "Elvis," it's easy to see how much the 30-year-old California native pours into his performances, and the exact same thing can be said about Butler's previous work, both on the stage and screen. He told IndieWire in a December 2022 interview, "When I found acting, I realized it wasn't something that some people are just born with, this ability to just tap into truth and bare their soul. I was a shy person, so a lot of acting in the beginning was therapeutic. For me it was a way that I could let things out that I was too shy to do as myself, and so it was liberating."

Before landing "Elvis," Butler was mainly a supporting actor who was most famous for starring in Disney Channel and Nickelodeon shows growing up, along with several films and young-adult projects. His big cinematic break came in Quentin Tarantino's 2019 hit "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," in which Butler played a fictionalized version of Manson Family member Charles "Tex" Watson. It was ultimately Butler's time on Broadway that helped get him discovered — both by Tarantino and Luhrmann. In fact, Butler described in a recent interview how one theater-related moment in particular helped shape his entire career path.