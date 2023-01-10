Survivor Type Is The Most Disturbing Stephen King Story Ever Adapted For The Screen

Stephen King has been one of the biggest purveyors of horror for nearly 50 years. From the terrors of adolescence in "Carrie" and "The Body" to the terrors of addiction in "The Shining" and "Doctor Sleep," King has long had his finger on the pulse of all the elements of human nature that make our skin crawl.

Still, like any other author, King had a laundry list of stories written before he finally got signed to his first major publishing deal. Hence the existence of "Skeleton Crew," a collection of stories that he wrote before he got his big break, some of which were originally printed in anthologies and horror magazines.

The "Skeleton Crew" table of contents includes at least one story that most King fans will be familiar with in the form of "The Mist," but there are also several other creepily effective tales for fans to sink their teeth into in this collection. All the same, one of them might be too disturbing to ever be adapted as a major movie.