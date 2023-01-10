NCIS' Vanessa Lachey And Wilmer Valderrama Can Trace Their Friendship Back To The TRL Days

It was revealed during the "NCIS" franchise crossover that Agent Torres and Agent Tennant may have an unresolved history between them. When Vanessa Lachey was asked about this during an interview on "The Talk," she said this happened because of the years-long friendship between herself and Wilmer Valderrama.

Lachey revealed, "I've actually known Wilmer for over 20 years," and said that the actor, along with his friends, were no strangers to "Total Request Live" when she hosted the program. After the show, they'd invite her out to go club-hopping: "'We're going out to like nine different clubs, you wanna come?' And I was like, 'Sure!'"

This resulted in Lachey and Valderrama becoming close friends. The actors decided, however, that the storylines for Torres and Tennant during the crossover episodes needed some sparks. Lachey declared, "Him and I secretly came up with this backstory ... but I'm not gonna tell you." Hopefully, we'll learn more about Torres and Tennant's history in future seasons of "NCIS" and "NCIS: Hawai'i."