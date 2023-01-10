M3GAN's Box Office Haul Is A Major Signal For Hollywood Decision Makers (But Will They Pay Attention?)

In case you missed it, George Clooney and Julia Roberts starred in a movie that came out in October. It was called "Ticket to Paradise." Did you hear about it? See it in theaters? Is this ringing a bell at all? If not, that makes sense; Clooney and Roberts are two of the most famous people in the world, and a "movie star" — or in this case, two of them — might sell solid tickets, but they don't start new conversations.

This isn't a new trend; franchises like "Star Wars" and the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been hiring lesser-known actors for years. In fact, in 2009, Vulture declared that Marvel had hired two "no-name" actors for the first "Thor" movie, referring to Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston ... and at the time, they were completely right! Huge franchises are starmakers, and as a result, they typically turn to lesser-known actors and build them from the ground up. There are exceptions, of course; for every Hemsworth or Hiddleston, there's a Robert Downey Jr. or Scarlett Johansson, but, you get the point.

With that said, aside from Allison Williams, "M3GAN" doesn't feature any huge stars at all and still succeeded, which says that A-listers like Roberts and Clooney are no longer a guarantee of box office success.