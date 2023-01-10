The White Lotus' Adam DiMarco Endured A Marathon Of Steamy Scenes For His Last Day Of Filming

One of the many unusual guests staying at "The White Lotus" for Season Two of the hit HBO series is Albie Di Grasso (Adam DiMarco). The son of Hollywood producer Dominic (Michael Imperioli), and grandson of Bert Di Grasso (F. Murray Abraham), Albie is a Stanford graduate looking to explore his Italian roots in Sicily.

Where Dominic and Bert are womanizers, Albie is sweet and tries to avoid becoming like his father – that is, until he eyes local sex worker Lucia (Simona Tabasco). DiMarco told Esquire that he wanted to emphasize how Albie "feels for other people," but he also shows a different, more ruthless side of the character with Dominic in the season finale.

DiMarco enjoyed working on the television set, saying that "with Michael [Imperioli] and Murray [Abraham] was preparation and then relaxation, willingness to try new things and a sense of play" (via Esquire). However, his final day of filming did involve a lot of simulated sex.