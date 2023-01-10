AMC Is Gifting Better Call Saul Fans With More Bob Odenkirk In This Lucky Hank Teaser

Since 2009, Bob Odenkirk has been quite busy playing one character: Jimmy McGill, AKA Saul Goodman. He first played the role in "Breaking Bad" from 2009 to 2013, and then in the Jimmy-focused spin-off "Better Call Saul" from 2015 to 2022, both of which aired on AMC. The character has become undeniably iconic, earning Odenkirk five Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

With "Better Call Saul" now completed, Odenkirk is free to move on to other projects. And for his next move, he's sticking with AMC for a new series titled "Lucky Hank." The show is based on the novel "Straight Man" by Richard Russo and was adapted for television by Aaron Zelman ("Silicon Valley") and Paul Lieberstein ("The Office"), who also act as co-showrunners (via Deadline). The story of "Lucky Hank" centers on William Henry Devereaux, Jr. (Odenkirk), the unlikely chairman of the English department at an underfunded college in Pennsylvania. Along with dealing with the financial struggles of his department, he's also having a bit of a midlife crisis.

The first teaser trailer for "Lucky Hank" has just been released by AMC, giving Odenkirk's fans a glimpse at his next big project.