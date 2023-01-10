The Bannerman Novels Are Finally Getting A TV Adaptation Thanks To Shane Black And Greg Nicotero

Few spy novels are as suited to screen adaptation as the Paul Bannerman series by John R. Maxim. Beginning with "The Bannerman Solution," the books focus on a former covert operative who now lives under an assumed identity in Connecticut while on the run from the government, along with several other former government assassins.

It's certainly a fun premise for a novel. As Publisher's Weekly notes in a "Bannerman's Ghost" review, "The entertaining — if somewhat ludicrous — plot involves a good deal of hokum, blarney, and old-fashioned excitement." The series is something of a cross between "The Americans" and "The Bourne Identity," and it's hard to imagine the material not striking a chord with viewers.

Adding further appeal, there have been five books in all, meaning there's plenty of material to work with for an adaptation. Now, more than three decades after the publication of "The Bannerman Solution," a "Bannerman" television series is at last in production. Here's what we know so far.