Yellowstone's LGBTQ+ Kiss Was Lilli Kay's Idea

"Yellowstone's" Lilli Kay plays a major Season 5 newcomer character, political assistant Clara, who's seemingly just about as far removed from the daily affairs of the Dutton Ranch as you can get. However, she soon becomes the sole "suit" to have Governor John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) ear, and perhaps even a modicum of his trust. Kay's character is one half of "Yellowstone's" first LGBTQ+ kiss, and as the actor told Variety, the moment was an on-the-fly practical decision that involved her own real-life partner.

The scene in question is a very casual and natural one, in which Summer (Piper Perabo) questions the sensibility of John kissing her in public. He counters by pointing out that the person in charge of advising him in such matters — Clara, that is — is herself quite busy making out at the moment.

"It came about kind of accidentally," Kay explained. "I was in Montana with my partner and we were trying to figure out ... It was just written [in the script] that I was making out with someone. We were going, 'Well, who can you bring in for one day who's comfortable to make out with, who's in the [COVID] testing cycle?" We thought about it and I said to my partner, "Is that something you'd be comfortable with?' Because the idea had been thrown out there. And they said, 'Yeah, for sure,' and so it worked out that way."

In the interview, Kay noted that everyone in the production was fully on board with the idea. She also appreciated the fact that the scene was presented without unnecessary fanfare, and that the feedback has been positive.