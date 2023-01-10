The Hardest John Krasinski Ever Laughed During The Office Was In A Famous Christmas Episode

Longtime fans of the beloved mockumentary series "The Office" will know that John Krasinski has a reputation for breaking character — so much so that his breaks sometimes even made it into the episode. Krasinski, who plays salesmen Jim Halpert, is a mainstay of the blooper reel for each season of "The Office," most often bursting out into laughter whenever he's acting opposite co-stars Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute) and Steve Carrell (Michael Scott).

According to fellow cast member Angela Kinsey, one particularly hilarious scene from the Season 5 episode, "Lecture Circuit: Part 1" actually sent both Krasinski and Wilson into such an absurd fit of laughter that they had to stop filming. Considering the fact that "The Office" is still considered one of the funniest sitcoms in TV history, it's no wonder that Krasinski had a hard time keeping a straight face behind the scenes.

In fact, Krasinski himself has revealed that one scene from a famous Christmas episode actually left him laughing so hard he ended up on the floor so the crew actually couldn't cut to him for a reaction shot.