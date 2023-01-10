Coyote Ugly Star Piper Perabo Says They've Hit A 'Roadblock' In The Sequel

Few romantic comedies capture the feeling of being a small fish in a big pond quite like "Coyote Ugly." In the movie, Piper Perabo plays a struggling singer-songwriter who moves to New York City to live her dreams. However, dreams don't come true overnight, so the aspiring musician takes a job in a rowdy bar, where she spends her evenings pouring shots and performing rock hits. Along the way, she makes some good friends and falls in love with a handsome Australian gentleman.

While Perabo is the main star of "Coyote Ugly," she's joined by an impressive star-studded cast that includes Adam Garcia, Tyra Banks, John Goodman, Bridget Moynahan, Izabella Miko, and Maria Bello. The performers all seem to be having a blast on the screen, and their characters epitomize the stylish nature of early 2000s fashion.

As Variety notes, the years have been kind to "Coyote Ugly" and the movie is now regarded as a cult classic. As such, some of the original stars are interested in returning for a sequel, but what are the current chances of a follow-up movie ever happening?