Ryan Reynolds Let AI Write His New Mint Mobile Commercial (& We're Not Sure How To Feel About It)

For years, AI was a harbinger of doom, at least in the media landscape. It was long affiliated with killer robots scourging the planet of imperfect humanity. Now, AI is here, and Ryan Reynolds is using it to write a commercial for a mobile network provider. So it seems like we still have some time before AI sends Terminators after us.

The commercial in question is for Mint Mobile, and it's very much in the vein of other Ryan Reynolds projects. The actor introduces himself and the basic premise of the ad, which is that they had ChatGPT, which is an AI system that you could feed a prompt to, and it will provide you with a written response. Don't get us wrong; the system still has a lot of work to go through. While it will often sound like it knows what it's talking about, ChatGPT can give you totally false information (via The Atlantic), so don't expect it to write your English essay any time soon.

However, writing a commercial less than a minute in length sounds like it would be in ChatGPT's wheelhouse. And while it supposedly wrote Reynolds' monologue, there might be a reason why it's not as cool as it initially seems.