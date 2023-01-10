Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Synopsis Confirms A Few New Characters

On January 9, Marvel Studios released a second trailer for the upcoming sequel "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," as well as a revealing new plot synopsis.

The story will take place a few years after 2019's "Avengers: Endgame," the last Marvel Cinematic Universe film to feature Paul Rudd's size-changing superhero Ant-Man. Before he donned the suit, however, the hero was merely Scott Lang, a hapless and altruistic criminal recently released from prison. Despite his goofy sense of humor and generally positive energy, Scott's tale is a quietly tragic one. As seemingly confirmed in this most recent trailer, 'Quantumania" will continue to explore how Scott's relationship with his daughter, Cassie (Kathryn Newton), is strained by their constant separation (in addition to losing four years together due to his prison sentence, Lang was also on house arrest for two years following "Captain America: Civil War" and — of course — was trapped in the Quantum Realm for five years before "Endgame").

As a consequence of Lang's guilt and his longing to regain time with Cassie, he will seemingly forge a fateful partnership with a dark being lurking in the Quantum Realm — Jonathan Major's Kang the Conqueror. The resulting journey with see Scott and his family trying to survive a dangerous dimension, apparently full of new characters, some of whom have only now (after months of rumors) been confirmed.

The characters mentioned by name are Veb, Quaz, Jentorra, and Krylar. Here's what we know about them.