What Is The Song In The Beau Is Afraid Trailer?

True to form for Ari Aster, his third feature film is not what is expected. The director encountered mainstream success with "Hereditary," one of A24's best films. Full of demons and generational trauma, the Toni Collette-led movie is not for the faint of heart. His follow-up with "Midsommar" is slightly lighter fare, though still contains someone lighting their partner on fire. Both films pertained to the horror genre, focusing on resonant themes such as family and toxic relationships. But whether viewers were hoping for another socially aware horror endeavor or not, they are still going to get their world rocked.

"Beau is Afraid" is a departure from previous films that comfortably settled in horror tropes. The trailer still employs familiar humor present in "Midsommar," but seems to be in a different genre altogether. Focusing on the titular character Beau (Joaquin Phoenix), the film spans years as he overcomes his darkest fears. Though it may not seem like a fun and wild ride, the song in the "Beau is Afraid" trailer cloaks the film in nostalgia and promises this is nothing you have ever seen before.