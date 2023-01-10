How The South Park Movie Marked A Turning Point In Matt Stone And Trey Parker's Careers

Trey Parker and Matt Stone found overnight success upon the release of their now legendary Comedy Central series "South Park." After years of struggling to get their big break, the team made the low-budget indie "Cannibal: The Musical" and a viral Christmas card short distributed on VHS, which helped bring "South Park" to life and make them household names. Following the success of the foul-mouthed animated show, the next logical step came a couple of years later in 1999 when it came time to adapt the show into a movie.

The critically acclaimed "South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut" was released in theaters on June 30, 1999. The film had to compete with huge summer releases like "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me," "Wild Wild West," "Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace." Parker joked to The Los Angeles Times in 1999 that "Wild Wild West" made money off of his and Stone's feature since teenagers bought tickets to Will Smith's PG-13 western to then sneak into the very R-rated "South Park" flick. Even so, "South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut" was a hit at the box office.

Ultimately, "South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut" ended up being a huge win for the comedy team. In fact, it was such a success for them that they mark it as a major turning point in their careers.