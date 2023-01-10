Sylvester Stallone Talks Reuniting With Cop Land Co-Star Annabella Sciorra In Tulsa King

Sylvester Stallone and Annabella Sciorra first worked together in James Mangold's 1997 crime thriller "Cop Land." Freddy Heflin (Stallone) is a small-town cop, who can't get a better job because he lost his hearing when he was younger after saving a woman named Liz (Sciorra). Heflin struggles with where his life now is and with his feelings for Liz, who is married to another cop.

"Cop Land" currently holds a certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes in part because it marked a departure for Stallone, the action star. In a retrospective review for Joe.ie, Stephen Porzio praised the film as Stallone's best because of his unexpectedly emotional performance as a man longing for a life and woman he can't have. The film relies in many ways on this tension between Heflin and Liz and while Sciorra went on to greater fame with her performance as Gloria Trillo on "The Sopranos," "Cop Land" remains one of her most beloved performances.

In August 2022, Deadline broke the news that Stallone and Sciorra were to be reunited on Stallone's new show "Tulsa King." Sciorra was tasked to play Joanne, the Brooklyn-based younger sister of Dwight Manfredi (Stallone). After Sciorra's casting was announced, Stallone talked about being reunited with his "Cop Land" co-star, and the "Rocky" star had nothing but positive things to say about working with her once again.