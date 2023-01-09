Darren Aronofsky Reveals What Makes Sadie Sink So Impressive In The Whale

In "The Whale," Sadie Sink plays Ellie, Charlie's (Brendan Fraser) estranged daughter. Ellie is both manipulative and vulnerable, covering the scars of parental abandonment with an undeniable brattiness, but Sink is up to the task, especially according to Darren Aronofsky. In a scene breakdown video for Vanity Fair, Aronofsky sung Sink's praises.

"One of the most impressive things that Sadie Sink does in 'The Whale' is she is at a different speed than every other actor," Aronofsky said. "She's working so quickly. Her mind is so rich and so complicated that you watch a movie maybe a thousand times, [and] I'll still be watching the film and see little moves and surfs and weaves and bobs that her character does in takes. That was impressive, just to see that the character could be played with that much sensitivity and variation." Aronofsky also complimented Sink's ability to work within the confines of the space as much of the film takes place in Charlie's small apartment.

Fraser was similarly impressed by Sink's control over her character. "The fluidity that Sadie plays — this beautiful controlled rage — was breathtaking to me," Fraser told GQ. "She won the game ball every day we worked."