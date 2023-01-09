Why John Krasinski Was Once Almost Pummeled By Tom Cruise's Security

It turns out that movie stars John Krasinski and Will Arnett are both really good friends and massive fans of the "Mission: Impossible" series. The two recently caught up on Arnett's podcast, "SmartLess," which he hosts with fellow comedic actors Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes.

On the podcast's most recent episode, Krasinski and Arnett reflected on seeing "Mission: Impossible III" in theaters together, and it seems like it was an event that shaped their friendship. The film introduces two new forms of spy technology to the series: tiny bombs implanted in people's heads and a small brown dot that knocks people out once it makes contact with their skin.

Krasinski and Arnett had a field day watching "Mission: Impossible III," with Krasinski going so far as to make Arnett's contact picture in his phone a picture of Keri Russell's shocking death scene from the bomb implant. "When we saw 'Mission: Impossible III,' and Keri Russell has a bomb go off in her head and her eye twisted, we hit each other and laughed so hard," Krasinski told the podcast. "I mean just shaking each other. And I made it the picture so when Will calls, it's just [Keri's eye twisted]."

However, Krasinski and Arnett's "Mission: Impossible III" stories don't end there, as the two also had an interesting run-in with star Tom Cruise. In fact, it nearly ended with Krasinksi on the floor.