Nicolas Winding Refn Has A Theory Why Too Old To Die Young Wasn't Marketed

Nicolas Winding Refn is almost certainly one of the most divisive filmmakers in modern cinema. With his penchant for brutal violence and his tendency to lean into disturbing taboos, Refn is the kind of writer-director who can have some sections of the audience applauding his efforts while others tune out in disgust.

Take his 2011 breakout film "Drive," for example. While the film was marketed as something akin to "The Fast and the Furious," "Drive" contains insanely graphic violence, including an infamous elevator scene that changes the gears on how you see Ryan Gosling's nameless protagonist in a hurry.

Since the success of "Drive," though, Refn has continued to do what he does best, and that's getting under the skin of viewers with chilling tales of depravity like "Only God Forgives" and "The Neon Demon." Still, it seems this was not what Amazon was expecting when they invested in his crime-drama series, "Too Old To Die Young."