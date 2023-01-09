Glass Onion's Rian Johnson Explains Why They Had To Destroy The Mona Lisa

Rian Johnson never had the original "Mona Lisa," which remains behind bulletproof glass in the Louvre. Instead, Johnson and his art department had to find a facsimile. For that job, as revealed on The Empire Spoiler Special Podcast (via Collider), they found a local Belgrade artist to make a replica. "It was kind of extraordinary having it on set," Johnson said. While they got the fake "Mona Lisa," this came with an unexpected catch that worked for the film's climax.

"I didn't realize this," Johnson said, "but if you get a recreation like this, you have to destroy [it] when you're done filming if it's a famous work of art ... You actually have to document yourself burning the canvas." The final punch of the "Mona Lisa" burning, which presumably was always part of the film's resolution, therefore has another purpose outside the narrative itself.

Film crews burning their forgeries is not as common as Johnson's statement implies, though. Often, production crews either have to make art that matches the vibe of the original piece without straight-up replicating the work, or they have to use digital technologies (via Vanity Fair). Julian Schnabel's 1996 film "Basquiat," however, was similarly allowed to commission a forgery of Pablo Picasso's "Guernica" on the condition that it was destroyed on film.