Eminem And 50 Cent Are Trying To Bring 8 Mile To The Small Screen

When some people think about performing a rap battle in front of a live and rowdy crowd, they may find themselves with sweaty palms and reflecting upon their mother's infamous spaghetti. Luckily, these butterflies in the stomach are experienced by even musicians who become global sensations, which is probably why the 2002 movie, "8 Mile," proved to be such a hit.

Starring Marshall Mathers III, aka Eminem, "8 Mile" is loosely based on the rapper's life, which sees a struggling individual start to make their first steps into a greater world of celebrity, though this journey is filled with doubters, betrayals, and epic rap battles involving Anthony Mackie.

Curtis Jackson, aka 50 Cent, was discovered by Eminem and the two have forged a real-life friendship. However, Jackson wasn't simply satisfied with being a musician and currently has over 100 acting credits, 32 producer credits, and several for writing and directing (via IMDb). Probably his most famous credit thus far, besides his music catalog, is that on his TV show, "Power," which ran for six seasons and maintains an 81% on Rotten Tomatoes, though Curtis has had somewhat of a falling out with Starz, the channel that broadcast the hit show.

It seems though that both Mathers and Jackson are working on a TV series inspired by "8 Mile," but what exactly are Jackson's thoughts on the matter?