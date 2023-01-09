Kumail Nanjiani Thinks His Roles In Hollywood Are Limited (But Not In The Way You Think)

Kumail Nanjiani is known for his many iconic performances, from his portrayal of himself in 2017's "The Big Sick" to his foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2021's "Eternals." Through most of his performances, however, Nanjiani has played the good guys — something he seems eager to change with the recent release of "Welcome to Chippendales."

Not to be confused with the wholesome Disney chipmunks Chip n' Dale, "Welcome to Chippendales" is a biographical drama telling the true story of Somen "Steve" Banerjee, creator of a massive male strip club joint called Chippendales, who eventually gets mixed up in murder.

Nanjiani has previously shared that he was eager to play the villain Steve, stating that he didn't usually get the chance to play bad guys. However, in a recent interview, Nanjiani shared his opinion that if the series were not based on a true story, he doubts he would have been cast for the part.