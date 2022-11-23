Kumail Nanjiani Jumped At The Chance To Play A Bad Guy In Welcome To Chippendales

Notably, Kumail Nanjiani had admitted before that he was at first "intimidated" by the role of Somen "Steve" Banerjee. "I just didn't feel ready. I didn't know a way into playing a character like that. So I said no," he told The New York Times recently.

Nanjiani also told the publication that he didn't feel comfortable playing a villainous Indian immigrant at first. "When I first said no, I was like, I don't want to play a bad guy who's brown in this climate," he said. "But the tyranny of the positive portrayal is just as reductive as the stereotype. I hear from people saying that I need to put up a pure, noble front. That's not interesting to me."

Nanjiani also elaborated to InStyle recently that he originally didn't believe himself to be a capable enough actor for the job. "I was scared to do that, because I know I couldn't use any of my go-to moves," he said. "I couldn't be funny. I couldn't even smile that much."

However, Nanjiani has clearly come around, and as he recently told Good Morning America, he grew to see Banerjee as a healthy challenge. "I don't really get the chance to play people who are, like, bad guys, you know?" he said. "So that's why I was like, 'I have to do it. I have to see if I can do it.'"