You Season 4's Trailer Has Fans Loving The Show's Ability To Stay Fresh

"You" changes things up in a few ways. Each season sees Joe in a new setting, with Season 4 bringing him to Europe. There's also always a new love interest, even in Season 3 where Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) holds over, Joe obsesses over Marienne. It seems like this trend will continue into the new batch of episodes, and fans are excited to see where "You" will take Joe next.

These reactions are plentiful underneath the YouTube trailer, such as one person who wrote, "this looks like a whole new show im so excited. new season looks like a mashup of gossip girl, knives out and of course sherlock lol. This season looks even more insane than the last 3 ones and I can't wait." The central mystery adds a new wrinkle to "You," with Joe receiving mysterious texts throughout the trailer, putting him on the defensive rather than offensive.

Another YouTuber found a trend within each season that keeps things fresh, noting, "Really love how they can make every season different. 1st season, we see a basic love story about a wolf and a sheep. 2nd season, we see the wolf fall [in love] with a wolf in a sheep's clothing. 3rd season, we see the wolves take care of their child and tear each other. 4th season, we see the wolf being preyed on by a superior predator." It would be easy for "You" to repeat its formula, but its success seems to be in its ability to put Joe in increasingly precarious situations in new environments. Hopefully, fans enjoy the change when Season 4, Part 1 comes out on Netflix on February 9.