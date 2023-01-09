Helen Mirren Gives 1923 Fans Chills With Her Incredible Performance

The bloody history of the Duttons stretches back to when the family first settled in Montana. While the modern "Yellowstone" family has to fight systems that want to do away with their way of life, "1883" shows how violence created this complicated family tree. And if you thought that the new Paramount+ series "1923" would be any different, that would be an exercise in self-delusion. Starring Harrison Ford as Dutton family patriarch Jacob, times are just as tough in the prelude to The Great Depression.

Unsurprisingly, Ford gives the exact kind of performance that we all expect from a film star of his standing. But the true brilliance of the series is the partnership between Ford and his scene partner, Helen Mirren. The two have been well-acquainted since starring in 1986's "The Mosquito Coast" together, and it shows. Jacob and his wife Cara (Mirren) are partners in every sense of the word, and that includes the bloody business of defending what is theirs. Mirren has wowed audiences for decades, but her introduction in the premiere is jaw-dropping as she shoots an interloper on her land. "Subsequently we find out why [Cara's] doing this terrible act," Mirren told Vanity Fair. "But it's a fantastic opening for any character, really."

This impressive opening was no fluke. Fans have continued to applaud the Oscar-winning actor for her contribution to the series.