What Is The Song In You: Season 4's Official Trailer?

Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is back in his seemingly unstoppable rampage to find true love in "You." He thought he found it with Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), especially seeing how she managed to survive Season 2, but all good things must come to an end. The two had their fair share of marital woes in Season 3, ultimately ending with Love's demise by the season's end. The last we saw of Joe, he had adopted a new identity and was now living in Paris, searching for his old acquaintance Marienne (Tati Gabrielle).

We know from the "You" Season 4 trailer that Joe is successful in tracking down Marienne, but he's also carved himself a nice niche hanging out with rich European jerks. And, of course, it would seem like Joe has a new love interest that will no doubt make him all murder-y as he is wont to do. And to accompany this continuing story of love, death, and betrayal, the trailer has an appropriate song choice to put you directly in Joe's shoes.