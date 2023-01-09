Ernie Hudson Hopes The Quantum Leap Revival Solves The Mystery Of Scott Bakula's Disappearance - Exclusive

Back in the day, Ernie Hudson used to watch the original "Quantum Leap" with his sons, reveling in the idea of time travel and all its endless possibilities.

"I love the idea of 'Quantum,'" he said. "Is it possible to time travel? If it was, what would that mean? All those questions that series kind of evoked. When they said they were doing this new [series] ... I was really excited about it and excited to have a show that families could watch and be in whatever political divide and still have a conversation about it. It's one of those things I felt was really thought-provoking and could appeal to a lot of people."

As for the controversial ending to the original, Hudson couldn't believe his own eyes when it aired. "I went, 'Really? What?'" he said. "It raised more questions. How do you leave somebody out in the ether somewhere, and why?"

That ending haunts Hudson's character, whom Dr. Beckett leaped into in a 1990 episode titled "The Leap Home, Part II," where he helped Williams (played by Christopher Kirby at the time) and his platoon survive the Vietnam War. 30 years later, Williams is the head of the Quantum Leap project, where he hopes to right the wrong of what happened to Beckett.

"For my character ... that's one of the things that bothers him the most is that we left this guy hanging out there," said Hudson. "Is he still out there? Can we retrieve him? How can we fix this? Hopefully, this new series will address that. I don't know how Scott Bakula feels about that, but I would love to see that addressed in a real way."

So far, Bakula has passed on appearing in the "Quantum Leap" revival, but Hudson is still hopeful the series can "at least explain what happened to him," even if Bakula doesn't reprise his role.

Tune in to the "Quantum Leap" revival on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.