Which Law & Order Detective Pairing Is The Best? Here's What Fans Say - Looper Survey
There aren't many TV franchises that have proven to be as popular or enduring as "Law & Order." Created by multi-hyphenate TV creative Dick Wolf, the "Law & Order" franchise has been a regular part of the network television landscape since its eponymous original series made its premiere on NBC in September 1990. Since then, "Law & Order" itself has not only run for a whopping 22 seasons to date but it's also inspired a wide range of spin-offs, including "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."
As a result, the "Law & Order" franchise has featured more than its fair share of noteworthy characters and actors over the years. The franchise has, in fact, said hello and goodbye to plenty of memorable players throughout its time on the air. Fans have, in turn, gradually grown more attached to some of the "Law & Order" franchise's recurring lawyers, detectives, and law enforcement officials than others.
With all this in mind, Looper recently conducted a survey with people located throughout the United States asking them which "Law & Order" detective duo they think is the best. The results of the poll may come as a bit of a surprise to certain longtime "Law & Order" fans, too.
Law & Order fans love Munch and Fin's partnership
Of the 601 votes that Looper tallied for its latest "Law & Order" survey, 21.96% of the poll's respondents revealed that they think John Munch (Richard Belzer) and Odafin Tutuola (Ice-T) are the best detective pairing in the TV franchise's history. Munch and Fin, consequently, pulled out a narrow victory over several of their other, fellow "Law & Order" duos.
In what likely won't come as too much of a surprise to fans, "Law & Order" pair Lennie Briscoe (Jerry Orbach) and Mike Logan (Chris Noth) placed second in the poll — earning 20.47% of the survey's votes. Iconic "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" duo Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), meanwhile, narrowly placed third, with 20.3% of the poll's respondents naming them the "Law & Order" franchise's best detective pairing.
Elsewhere, Lennie Briscoe and Ed Green (Jesse L. Martin) placed fourth in the poll by earning 18.97% of the survey's 601 votes, while 11.48% of the poll's respondents gave their votes to "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" duo Robert Goren (Vincent D'Onofrio) and Alexandra Eames (Kathryn Erbe). Rounding out the poll's results, Cyrus Lupo (Jeremy Sisto) and Kevin Bernard (Anthony Anderson) came last, with only 6.82% of the survey's voters naming them the best "Law & Order" partners.
As these results prove, there are a few "Law & Order" detective duos that fans of the franchise still hold incredibly close to their hearts. Ultimately, though, it looks like Munch and Fin's unique chemistry and banter were enough to earn them the top spot in this poll.