The Exorcist And Tootsie Cinematographer Owen Roizman Dead At 86

After deciding to take after a father who worked as a cameraman, Owen Roizman spent time at a camera rental store and later worked as an assistant to "Young Frankenstein" cinematographer Gerald Hirschfeld (via The American Society of Cinematographers). His first notable project would be 1971's "The French Connection." The film would not only be Roizman's first Oscar nomination, but it would also be his first collaboration with director William Fredkin. Their next project, "The Exorcist," became a box office success (per Box Office Mojo), earned another Oscar nomination and changed horror forever. With all this in mind, it's almost shocking to believe that, long ago, Roizman almost became a mathematician instead of a cinematographer (via Variety). Safe to say, he made the right career choice.

1982 saw Roizman's vibrant yet grounded work in "Tootsie," help the film earn the year's second highest box office and got him another Oscar nomination. The last leg of his career saw Roizman collaborate with director Lawrence Kasdan on "I Love You To Death" and "Wyatt Earp," with the latter getting him his final Oscar nomination. Roizman's last film would be 1995's "French Kiss."

Along with his on-screen achievements, Roizman also served as the president of the American Society of Cinematographers from 1997 until 1998, and he received an honorary Academy Award for his contribution to the field. Altogether, though, that list of accomplishments doesn't even scratch the surface of Roizman's contributions. From "Stepford Wives" to "Network" to 1991's "The Addams Family," you'd be hard-pressed to find a movie fan that hasn't been touched by Roizman's work.