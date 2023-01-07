Glen Powell Says His Leonardo DiCaprio-Produced Captain Planet Movie Is Still On The Table

Glen Powell still hopes to save the planet with Leonardo DiCaprio.

A 2016 report from The Hollywood Reporter revealed that "Titanic" star Leonardo DiCaprio was teaming up with Paramount Pictures for a live-action adaptation of "Captain Planet and the Planeteers," the eco-conscious animated series that dominated the airwaves in the '90s. The TBS series followed Captain Planet, a super-powered being who manifests after five children call upon him using magical, elemental rings. The animated series went on to spawn a multimedia franchise, with several creators trying to bring the project to the big screen (via Los Angeles Times).

"Captain Planet's" big screen debut seemed certain in 2016 when the THR report confirmed that DiCaprio would be producing the film alongside Paramount Pictures. Though no director was attached at the time, the outlet stated that Jono Matt and Glen Powell would be penning the film. The big screen superhero flick would have taken place several years after the series, with the titular Captain Planet presented as a "washed-up-has-been" who needs the kids more than they need him.

Since then, Powell has gone on to star in the romantic-comedy "Set It Up" and the recent box-office juggernaut "Top Gun: Maverick," a blockbuster that has made him one of Hollywood's most sought-after stars. With the actor doing the press rounds for his latest flick "Devotion," Powell was asked about the possibility of his take on "Captain Planet" seeing the light of day.