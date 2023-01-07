Glen Powell Says His Leonardo DiCaprio-Produced Captain Planet Movie Is Still On The Table
Glen Powell still hopes to save the planet with Leonardo DiCaprio.
A 2016 report from The Hollywood Reporter revealed that "Titanic" star Leonardo DiCaprio was teaming up with Paramount Pictures for a live-action adaptation of "Captain Planet and the Planeteers," the eco-conscious animated series that dominated the airwaves in the '90s. The TBS series followed Captain Planet, a super-powered being who manifests after five children call upon him using magical, elemental rings. The animated series went on to spawn a multimedia franchise, with several creators trying to bring the project to the big screen (via Los Angeles Times).
"Captain Planet's" big screen debut seemed certain in 2016 when the THR report confirmed that DiCaprio would be producing the film alongside Paramount Pictures. Though no director was attached at the time, the outlet stated that Jono Matt and Glen Powell would be penning the film. The big screen superhero flick would have taken place several years after the series, with the titular Captain Planet presented as a "washed-up-has-been" who needs the kids more than they need him.
Since then, Powell has gone on to star in the romantic-comedy "Set It Up" and the recent box-office juggernaut "Top Gun: Maverick," a blockbuster that has made him one of Hollywood's most sought-after stars. With the actor doing the press rounds for his latest flick "Devotion," Powell was asked about the possibility of his take on "Captain Planet" seeing the light of day.
Glen Powell says Leonardo DiCaprio is passionate about the project
In a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight's Ash Crossan, Glen Powell opened up about the possibility of the "Captain Planet" film actually hitting theatres. "I think those conversations will be happening shortly," Powell said. The "Scream Queens" star added that Leonardo DiCaprio is "super passionate" about the project. DiCaprio is known in the celebrity world for being quite the environmentalist. Labeled as a Messenger of Peace by the United Nations for his activism, DiCaprio continues to put his money where his mouth is. As the founder of re:wild, a foundation that focuses on preserving biodiversity, and an investor in several environmental-friendly businesses, the "Django Unchained" star continues to be an ardent supporter of protecting the world.
"I'm super passionate about it," Powell continued. "I think it could be great... I want that one to work. I'd love to play that superhero." The actor previously described the film as "subversive and fun and dark and [...] irreverent" in a 2018 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
Powell went on to note that "Captain Planet" seeing the light of day would largely depend on the evolving Warner Bros. situation and "where all the superhero stuff kind of lands there." It's unclear if the project has moved from Paramount to Warner Bros. in the years since the original report. However, TBS, the original home of the "Captain Planet" series, is a subsidiary of Warner Bros. As for playing another superhero, such as the lead in a Marvel Studios flick? Powell is grateful for the fan castings. "It takes a long time to navigate this town, so for anyone to be like, 'Oh, he'd be great in this role,' it's humbling, it's great," he said on the subject.