An 8 Mile Series Is Reportedly In Development From 50 Cent And Eminem

According to an interview with Big Boy TV (via Complex), Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson has revealed that he's developing a television version of "8 Mile," which he said is "gonna be big" and will feature the involvement of Eminem himself, although to what extent the latter will participate is not yet clear.

50 Cent explained that he wants to make the show as a testament to Eminem's legacy, suggesting that it could be done in the same manner as the current Peacock series "Bel-Air." That show, which begins its second season in February 2023, is a more serious reboot of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," the smash 1990s sitcom in which Will Smith starred as a fictional version of himself in his own early years.

"It's important to me that they understand it," 50 Cent said about the Eminem story, adding that he's still also hoping to bring "A Moment in Time: Murder Was the Case," a series based on the real-life 1993 murder trial of rapper Snoop Dogg, to television as well. That show was announced by Starz in 2021, although 50 Cent (via Complex) said in April 2022 that it was no longer actively being developed by the network.

50 Cent was discovered by Eminem and signed to the latter's Shady Records imprint, becoming a star with his 2003 debut, "Get Rich or Die Tryin,'" and selling more than 30 million albums worldwide throughout his career. As an actor, he's appeared in films like "Home of the Brave," "Righteous Kill," "Southpaw," "Escape Plan," and "Den of Thieves," while also starring in and executive producing the hit Starz crime series "Power." He has similarly served as executive producer on the show's three spinoffs.