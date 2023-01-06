George Jones And Tammy Wynette's Actual Daughter Will Appear In The George And Tammy Finale

The Showtime limited series "George and Tammy" chronicles the lives and careers of legendary country singers George Jones and Tammy Wynette. The series explores both their climb to success and their turbulent personal relationship, which begins when Tammy leaves her second husband, Don Chapel, and embarks on a career and marriage with George that includes highs like Tammy's recording of "Stand by Your Man" and lows such as George's destructive alcoholism.

On the show, Jessica Chastain plays Tammy Wynette, while Michael Shannon fills the role of George Jones. Also appearing on the series — which is helmed by "The Road" director John Hillcoat — are Pat Healy as Don Chapel, Steve Zahn as the last of Tammy's five husbands, George Richey, Tim Blake Nelson as country superstar Roy Acuff, plus Walton Goggins, Kelly McCormack, and others.

"George and Tammy" is based on "The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George," a 2011 memoir by Georgette Jones, the only child that the two country singers had together (Tammy had three other daughters from her first marriage to Euple Byrd). Born in 1970, Georgette sang backup for her mom before pursuing a career as a nurse (via The Washington Post). She eventually found her way back to music, however, and has recorded four studio albums since 2011 (via Wide Open Country).

While "George and Tammy" is based on her book and she's also listed as a consulting producer on the show, Georgette Jones has another connection to the show, which fans will discover in its final episode.