Don Cheadle Has Fond Memories Filming Ocean's Twelve Despite Fan Backlash

When we think of versatile actors, it's hard not to put Don Cheadle near the top of the list. Besides being nominated for an Academy Award for his role in 2004's "Hotel Rwanda" playing real-life hero Paul Rusesabagina, Cheadle has proved that he can melt into any character. He received two Golden Globe Awards for his role as Sammy Davis Jr. in 1998's "The Rat Pack," as well as for Marty Kaan in the comedy "House of Lies." He starred in two films that won Screen Actors Guild Awards: "Traffic" and "Crash." He's an obvious fan favorite for his role as Colonel James "Rhodey" Rhodes/War Machine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which he's reprised many times since taking over the role in 2010's "Iron Man 2," and he's also a two-time Grammy award winner.

While it didn't win any major awards, another notable film of Cheadle's is 2001's "Ocean's Eleven," co-starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, and many others. The film was extremely successful at the box office and produced two sequels, "Ocean's Twelve" and "Ocean's Thirteen." Cheadle's best cockney accent is on display playing explosives expert Basher Tarr and the character is an invaluable member of the team.

All three films performed well in theaters, but "Ocean's Twelve" has stuck out as the least-liked of the three, with a Rotten Tomatoes audience Score of only 60%. Despite this, Cheadle looks back on the film as the most fun to make out of all three.