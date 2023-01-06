An Avengers Group Chat Exists In Real Life And Mark Ruffalo Keeps The Conversation Going

It happened during Don Cheadle's sitdown with GQ to discuss some of his most iconic screen roles, a list which naturally includes War Machine in the "Iron Man" and "Avengers" films, as well as the upcoming "Armor Wars" feature film. The very first question in the video is whether there is an "Avengers group chat," a question Cheadle answers in the affirmative. And when asked who is the most active in the chat, he singles out Mark Ruffalo, and it's kind of fun to imagine him enthusiastically sharing week-old memes to tepid responses from his superhero teammates.

That's just speculation, though, and Cheadle doesn't give any other details about possibly the most legendary group chat in social media history. But the chat has come up in conversation with the franchise's stars before, and interestingly enough, Cheadle himself has been mentioned in these talks. In a 2019 BBC interview, Scarlett Johansson revealed that Cheadle is a perpetual group chat exiter, who then regularly comes crawling back into the fold. "I think Don has removed himself like pretty unsuccessfully many times," she said.

It's nice to know that almost four years later, the "Avengers" group chat is still going strong — apparently thanks, in part, to Mark Ruffalo.