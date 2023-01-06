Tori Anderson Faced A Major Fear In NCIS: Hawaii's Season One Finale

In an interview with TV Line, Tori Anderson talked a little bit about what it was like to film the already iconic scene in which Kate sings to Lucy and they get back together. In the interview, she admitted that she doesn't like to sing in front of people and that she was very nervous about it. However, she pushed herself to go through with it because of how important the scene was, saying, "I think it was a monumental moment for Kate." In the end, her fear of singing in public turned out to be something she could use. "I was able to utilize my own fear in the moment and combine it with Kate's fear, so it was really fun." That fear helped bring out a part of Kate's character we had yet to see, making the scene seem more genuine.

Later in the same interview, Anderson was asked if she had to be careful not to sing too well because she didn't want Kate to look like a professional singer. She explained: "We did talk about how good of a singer she would be, and at the end of the day, she wouldn't be belting out something on Broadway. I tried to make it a bit more real." Even so, Anderson gave a very good singing performance that at least one person thought was a little too impressive. Redditor u/CodyHodgsonAnon19 suggested that she was too good and that it "undermined the whole 'vulnerability' component of it." We guess they have a point, but the majority of fans loved the scene, and there's no denying that it was very touching. The overwhelmingly positive reaction must have been music to Anderson's ears.