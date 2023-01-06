Led Zeppelin Is Very Picky About Which Movie Scenes Get To Use Its Legendary Song Catalog

Led Zeppelin is one of the most successful rock bands of all time. In the late '60s, Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones, and John Bonham formed a version of the Yardbirds, which would become Led Zeppelin. Fast forward nearly 60 years, and although the band is no longer together, rock fans cannot mistake their immense success and influence on stadium rock.

Led Zeppelin's music has the perfect sound to feature in movies. Their heavy guitar-focused songs can bring the perfect riff to any exciting scene if used properly. It's pretty hard to go wrong with the band's work, but not every filmmaker gets the opportunity to use their legendary catalog. While Led Zeppelin doesn't let just anyone use their music, that hasn't stopped their iconic songs from popping up in theaters from time to time. Their 1970's hit "Immigrant Song" seems to be most directors' go-to, featuring in numerous movies since its release. Jack Black flexed his pipes with the song in "School of Rock," while Snow White used the music (and some angry animals) to attack guards in "Shrek the Third." Taika Waititi also used it for Thor's climactic return as the God of Thunder in "Thor: Ragnarok."

Other popular Led Zeppelin songs to make it into the cinema include "Stairway to Heaven" and "Ramble On." The former was featured in "Wayne's World" before being cut for the film's home release, while Sony recently included the latter in the "Uncharted" trailer. While Led Zeppelin isn't against using their music in movies, they can get pretty picky about when and where their work pops up.