CSI: Vegas Fans Are Freaking Out Over Greg Sanders' Namedrop

The 10th episode of "CSI: Vegas" Season 2, "Eyeballs," gave Chris Park (Jay Lee) a rare chance to shine as the leader of a murder investigation. As the team's social media expert, they feel that he's the most qualified person to get to the bottom of a mystery involving the death of popular influencers. Unfortunately, it also means that he spends the episode with a target on his back, as the last thing the killer wants is to lose followers on the 'Gram.

While Chris getting to spearhead a case is a noteworthy moment in and of itself, it wasn't the main talking point from Season 2, Episode 10. In one scene, Chris mentions receiving an Instagram DM from a gentleman called Greg Sanders, who's a formidable forensics expert in his own right.

Of course, long-time fans of the CBS procedural franchise are familiar with this name as the character (as portrayed by Eric Szmanda) appeared in 15 seasons of "CSI: Crime Scene Investigations." It's been rumored that Greg Sanders will appear in "CSI: Vegas" Season 2, and last night's tease was enough to get viewers talking.