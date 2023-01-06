Why Tom Hanks Doesn't Always Watch His Own Films

Tom Hanks appeared on the latest episode of "The Great Creators with Guy Raz" podcast, and it's a fascinating listen. On the podcast, Hanks went into important details on his early inspirations for acting, his experience working with directors like Ron Howard and Baz Luhrmann, and why the actor considers himself a professional storyteller. If there is one major takeaway from the interview, it's that Hanks greatly loves his craft. And because of that deep love, he takes his responsibility as an actor captivating audiences seriously to the point of probably being his harshest critic. When the conversation shifted to Hanks's battle with self-doubt and authenticity, he revealed he hasn't watched his biggest movies due to personal honesty about his performances.

"There's movies I don't watch of my own...some of which you mentioned now as big hits because I see the falsehoods in them," Hanks said on the podcast. "I see the loss. I see that one time, 'Oh man, I missed that opportunity.' And it's not because, at the moment, I chose not to — it's because, after it was done, I realized I didn't go far enough. I didn't go to the place that I could have gone."

Later in the same podcast, Hanks compares reaching that crucial level in acting to that of a professional athlete striving to give their best performance. And perhaps that better explains the standard he holds himself to in acting. It might not be too surprising to hear all this from Hanks. After all, he once told People that he considers only four out of the many films he's made "pretty good."