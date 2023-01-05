The Vikings: Valhalla Fight That Landed Frida Gustavsson In The ER Clad In Bloody Armor

"Vikings: Valhalla" is a continuation of the original "Vikings" series, set 150 years after the original show's events. With that in mind, a viewer might expect "Valhalla" to feature a bloody battle or two. Unfortunately for Frida Gustavsson, however, one of these battles took her straight to the ER.

Appearing on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" recently, Gustavsson revealed that she suffered a significant injury after filming a battle sequence for the show. "It's a six-foot-seven big man," she explained, setting the stage. "I'm strangling him with my bracelet, and we're doing this big wrestle takedown. And of course, I slip and he lands on my elbow." After sustaining a fracture, Gustavsson visited a nearby emergency room. But since this was in the middle of the pandemic, no one from the "Vikings: Valhalla" crew could enter the ER with her. The result? Gustavsson had to walk in with her full Freydís Eiríksdóttir costume. "I just show up at the hospital, looking like a Viking, covered in blood, in my full armor," she told Clarkson. "And the people at the hospital are like, 'What is going on?'"

Needless to say, Gustavsson was treated for her injuries and released into the world again, but not without (we're guessing) leaving a major impact on that ER staff. And these days, if you'd like to see Gustavsson in all her glory, you can tune in to "Vikings: Valhalla" Season 2 when it hits Netflix on January 12.