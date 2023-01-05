Ruth Negga Joins Jake Gyllenhaal In The Apple TV+ Presumed Innocent Series Adaptation

Ruth Negga's body of work consists of some impressive titles that have resonated well with critics (via Rotten Tomatoes), and the next endeavor she looks to add to her list of accomplishments will be starring opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in the Apple TV+ series "Presumed Innocent. "

The limited series isn't the first attempt to adapt the source material. The 1987 novel of the same name written by Scott Turow was adapted into a feature film in 1990 starring Harrison Ford and Raul Julia. The movie narrative follows a member of one of Chicago's finest prosecuting attorneys' offices, Rusty Sabich (played by Ford), whose life turns into a living nightmare when he is accused of murdering one of his colleagues — with whom he was also having an affair.

Deadline announced in February 2022 that a limited series version was ordered by the streaming service Apple TV+ with some pretty big names attached, like David E. Kelley and J.J. Abrams. The two powerhouses weren't the only popular players involved in the show. In December 2022, Gyllenhaal finally decided to take his talents to the small screen by playing Rusty Sabich in the limited series (via Deadline). While he has had a prolific movie career full of ups and downs, he has yet to star in a TV series, and "Presumed Innocent" will be his first. Luckily for him, Gyllenhall will have a very gifted actress starring alongside him when it all goes down.