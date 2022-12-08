Jake Gyllenhaal In Talks To Bring A Harrison Ford Movie To The Small Screen

Jake Gyllenhaal is one of the hottest leading men in Hollywood right now. While the actor has been in the industry since the early '90s, it seems like his career has recently elevated, with new projects debuting one after another. After finishing out the 2010s playing the villain Mysterio in "Spider-Man: Far From Home," Gyllenhaal entered the 2020s with leading performances in Netflix's "The Guilty," Michael Bay's explosive action thriller "Ambulance," and most recently, Disney's animated "Strange World." With numerous upcoming projects, Gyllenhaal doesn't look like he's slowing down anytime soon.

Everyone knows Hollywood loves itself a good remake, and Gyllenhaal isn't a newcomer to that side of the industry. While the actor hasn't been a part of some of the industry's biggest remakes, like "A Star is Born" or "It," one of his latest projects, "The Guilty," is a remake of a Danish film.

Following the success that Amazon has found bringing characters like Jack Reacher and Jack Ryan to the small screen — both were originally adapted as movies starring Tom Cruise and Ben Affleck, respectively — Apple TV+ has tapped Gyllenhaal to pick up the mantle left by Harrison Ford in their upcoming series, "Presumed Innocence."