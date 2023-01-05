The Whale Director Darren Aronofsky Wants To Normalize Crying In Theaters Again

Darren Aronofsky has been known to cause quite a stir with critics and viewers, with many of the titles he has associated himself with over the years receiving excellent ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. While he is a multi-faceted player in Hollywood, many would argue he excels when sitting in the director's chair. Several of his films, while each very different, manage to invoke emotion, and the ambitious filmmaker responsible for "The Whale" is hoping to bring the experience of shedding a tear in cinemas back into play.

Over the years, Aronofsky has unleashed a cavalcade of mind-bending cinematic experiences on audiences since he began his run in the industry in the early '90s. From "Requiem for a Dream" to "Mother!" there is no shortage of thought-provoking endeavors that make up the unique list of credits the Academy Award-nominee has directed. Films like "Black Swan," "The Fountain," and "Noah" offer fascinating narratives with powerful stories and intriguing characters, but most importantly, they are the kind of motion pictures that some have probably noticed have the ability to stay with viewers long after the credits roll thanks in part to the emotional experience endured.

It would seem that Aronofoksy wants to take things a step further past entertainment and have his audiences really feel something when they watch one of his flicks, especially when it comes to "The Whale," which he hopes will help restore the apparently lost art form of crying while watching movies.