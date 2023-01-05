Grease's Didi Conn Was Not A Fan Of Frenchy's Wardrobe For The Rydell High Dance Scene

Didi Conn's 50-year-long career started off with guest-starring roles on high-profile series like "Happy Days" and "The Rookies," which co-starred "Charlie's Angels" alumna Kate Jackson. Afterwards, Conn got a major break as a lead on 1976's "The Practice" and just five years after beginning her film and TV career, she landed her most memorable role to date: the Pink Ladies' bubbly but cosmetically challenged Frenchy in the 1978 feature film adaptation of "Grease."

The Pink Ladies, and the T-Birds they consorted with for that matter, were all considerably younger than the cast portraying them in the movie, but the actors found a brilliant way to remedy the age disparity for the purpose of building chemistry on and off-screen. "We stayed in character all day long," Conn said during an interview with BUILD Series LDN. "So, that way we could kind of become these teenagers again." The cast's decision not to break character gave the thespians the ability to "flirt around and be a little horny," Conn laughed.

The acting choice to remain forever young emboldened the "Grease" actors, as did their cool, hip '50s costumes. In fact, the wardrobe of "Grease" has become as synonymous with the film as its stars or music, so how did Conn feel about sporting Frenchy's blonde wig and pineapple-colored dress during the National Bandstand dance off sequence?