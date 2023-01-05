Sony Gives Gran Turismo Fans A High-Octane Sneak Peek At The Live-Action Film Adaptation

We don't know how, but Hollywood recently found a cheat code, and a slew of video game adaptations will be loading up on the big and small screens this year. The crazy thing is that they actually look good. From "The Last of Us," which is days away from its January 15 premiere, to "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" (regardless of it not giving us a full dose of Chris Pratt's Mario just yet), the curse of video game adaptations might just be about to lift. That being said, one of the riskiest entries on the list is "Gran Turismo," the 25-year-old racing franchise getting a live-action iteration with a star-studded cast. Can they really make a story out of it? Well, as a brand-new sneak peek suggests, they're certainly giving it a shot.

Directed by Neill Blomkamp, who rocked our worlds with the likes of "District 9" (which we still hope is getting a sequel), "Elysium," and "Chappie," "Gran Turismo" will tell a story inspired by actual events and every gamer's dream. Archie Madekwe from "See" stars as a teenager who has a knack for the "Gran Turismo" games and becomes so successful that his time in front of the computer screen puts him on the race track for real. Joining him on this wild ride are Orlando Bloom and David Harbour, who are both present in this new preview, which promises precisely what you'd expect: cars ... lots of cars.