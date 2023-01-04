Here's Why The Last Of Us Won't Fall Into The Same Trap As Walking Dead ... Or Game Of Thrones

HBO is gearing up for the premiere of "The Last of Us," which is proving to be the most highly-anticipated video game adaptation to date. With a star-studded cast including Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Nick Offerman, and even the game's voice actors, "The Last of Us" looks to become HBO's biggest hit since "Game of Thrones."

"The Last of Us" takes audiences back to a place we are all too familiar with: a zombie-infested post-apocalyptic world. However, this time the infection arrived through fungi, spreading across the planet and mutating to create many different kinds of infected. The series follows Joel (Pascal) and Ellie (Ramsey), two survivors who meet under unlikely circumstances. Joel must escort Ellie across the United States in what HBO describes as "a brutal, heartbreaking journey" about survival.

Although the series will take audiences back into the world of the infected, "The Last of Us" does things differently than other mainstream zombie projects. Both video games put the characters' emotions front and center, proving it's possible to have a grounded, heartfelt story in an unrealistic video game world.

"The Last of Us" will inevitably garner comparisons to other notable TV shows, but the creators have reassured fans that the HBO series won't overstep its boundaries.