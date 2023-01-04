Netflix Reveals The Correct Way(s) To Watch Kaleidoscope

Netflix is still pumping out plenty of original series, but there's nothing else in the streaming service's wheelhouse quite like "Kaleidoscope." The crime drama starring "Breaking Bad" icon Giancarlo Esposito and partially inspired by Hurricane Sandy and other real-world events has a premise that's straightforward enough — a crew of professional thieves attempt the heist of a lifetime — but it's in the show's execution that things get more complex. In truth, "Kaleidoscope's" eight episodes are structured in a manner where they can be watched in almost any order the viewer chooses, with each detailing a certain chronological point before, after, or during the big heist.

Giving the audience the agency to chart their own course through the show is an inspired choice and allows for a fairly wide range of experiences among fans. However, for those who are unsure of what order they'd like to watch the series best, fear not — Netflix has taken the liberty of compiling several different recommended watch orders that allow the show's main narrative to play out in a variety of intriguing ways.