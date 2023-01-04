Netflix Reveals The Correct Way(s) To Watch Kaleidoscope
Netflix is still pumping out plenty of original series, but there's nothing else in the streaming service's wheelhouse quite like "Kaleidoscope." The crime drama starring "Breaking Bad" icon Giancarlo Esposito and partially inspired by Hurricane Sandy and other real-world events has a premise that's straightforward enough — a crew of professional thieves attempt the heist of a lifetime — but it's in the show's execution that things get more complex. In truth, "Kaleidoscope's" eight episodes are structured in a manner where they can be watched in almost any order the viewer chooses, with each detailing a certain chronological point before, after, or during the big heist.
Giving the audience the agency to chart their own course through the show is an inspired choice and allows for a fairly wide range of experiences among fans. However, for those who are unsure of what order they'd like to watch the series best, fear not — Netflix has taken the liberty of compiling several different recommended watch orders that allow the show's main narrative to play out in a variety of intriguing ways.
Go full Tarantino with Kaleidoscope
Netflix's Twitter revealed four separate recommended watch orders for "Kaleidoscope," with several being inspired by other popular properties from TV and film.
Chronological progression lets episodes play out sequentially through the show's timeline. The order for this style goes "Violet," "Green," "Yellow," "Orange," "Blue," "White," "Red," and "Pink."
Letting "Kaleidoscope" play out in the vein of a "classic detective story" tosses some flashback episodes in later on to break up the forward progression of the main plot. This order goes "Orange," "Green," "Violet," "Red," "Yellow," "Blue," "White," "Pink."
A watch order inspired by Netflix's crime-comedy series "Orange is the New Black" replicates that show's penchant for jumping all around in time to tell its story. The order is "Green," "Violet," "Red," "Orange," "Yellow," "Blue," "White," then "Pink."
The last order structures "Kaleidoscope" like one of director Quentin Tarantino's works. Specifically, it starts the action from the get-go and slowly fills in the crucial backstory details as time goes along. This order goes "Blue," "Green," "Yellow," "Orange," "Violet," "Pink," "White," and "Red."
Of course, there are other opinions on what the best order to watch "Kaleidoscope" is. In fact, the show's cast believes it's better to use a personalized watch order. "I think the magic of this is to watch it in the color scheme that appeals to you," Giancarlo Esposito told Collider. "Certainly, if it pops up on Netflix in a suggested order, I would say jumble that order and just go for one."