Do Matt And Kim From MTV's Catfish Still Talk?

Back when MTV's "Catfish" used to feel more surprising and genuine rather than cynical and overproduced, there was a quasi-couple called Matt and Kim who stole all of our hearts. Well, some of our hearts. In the first season of the show, back in 2012 before the entire world knew who Nev Schulman is, the two met online and hit it off. But there was a catch: Matt Lowe had been hiding something from Kim Wingeier. Every time she wanted to meet in person, he postponed it.

While viewers assumed that it was because Matt had been lying about his identity, they were only half right. When Matt finally met Kim, it became clear that he'd only been hiding a more recent development: he'd gained some weight since they'd started talking, and didn't feel comfortable in his own skin. Otherwise, he was completely who he said he was. Ultimately, Matt and Kim's reunion was sweet, hopeful, and drama-free.

Sadly, however, the two didn't end up pursuing their relationship further. In the end, Kim didn't feel ready to get serious with a new person due to the recent suicide of one of her exes. But that didn't mean that the two stopped talking forever. Here's what's going on with Matt and Kim now.