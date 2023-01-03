Those Pulled Looney Tunes Episodes Are Reportedly Gone From HBO Max For Good

When looking back at the long, colorful history of American animation, it's impossible not to discuss Warner Bros. Dating back almost a full century, the studio has been in the cartoon game, and it has found great success. The likes of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and a host of others have become pop culture legends under its banner, driving interest in the "Looney Tunes" brand for decades. Further bolstering its place in animation history, in the 1990s, Warner Bros. purchased iconic animation house Hanna-Barbera, absorbing its numerous beloved titles into its already large catalog.

With the acquisition of Hanna-Barbera's library, Warner Bros. launched Cartoon Network in 1992: a channel dedicated to all-things animation designed to keep the classics around and later to introduce new favorites to audiences. Boomerang followed, which put the focus almost entirely on the cartoons of yesteryear. That's a lot of media under one roof, so, as one could imagine, making it available via a streaming service to entice potential subscribers to buy in would be a wise move on the part of the company. For a time, Warner Bros. did just that, but the studio seems to have different priorities as of late.

All of a sudden, a host of "Looney Tunes" shorts and episodes of "The Flintstones" have disappeared from the now-Warner Bros. Discovery's HBO Max streaming service. Sadly, they're unlikely to return.